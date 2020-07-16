All apartments in Boca Raton
2900 Olivewood Terrace

2900 Olivewood Terrace · (561) 271-1031
Location

2900 Olivewood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Outstanding 2nd floor 2/2 condo in the well-kept, all age, guard gated Windwood community. Vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, with a washer & dryer in the unit. Amazing lake view from the screened in balcony. Great East Boca location! 1.5 miles to the beautiful Boca Raton beaches, Close to Mizner Park, FAU, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, I-95 and the Town Center Mall. Available 7/14/2020. Can't be shown until after 6/30/2020. Tenants are responsible for electric and renter's insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have any available units?
2900 Olivewood Terrace has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have?
Some of 2900 Olivewood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Olivewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Olivewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Olivewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Olivewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 2900 Olivewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Olivewood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2900 Olivewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2900 Olivewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Olivewood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Olivewood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 Olivewood Terrace has units with air conditioning.
