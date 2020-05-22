250 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Direct Oceanfront Luxury rental starting May 2020 for off-season rental. NOT Available for 2020/2021 Winter Season. Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo comfortably furnished in relaxed decorator style. Updated white kitchen with gleaming granite counters, SS Appliances, eat-in area overlooking sparkling Atlantic Ocean. King Sized bed in Master & Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Flat Screen TVs in both bedrooms & in living room. Serene master bath has soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Both bedrooms have spectacular views of Lake Boca, the intracoastal and city light. Private Oceanside balcony, glass railings. The Marbella has been upgraded with Impact windows & sliders, brand new amazing lobby, new fitness facility, pool area!