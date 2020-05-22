All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 250 S Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
250 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

250 S Ocean Boulevard

250 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 504-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6c · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
lobby
Direct Oceanfront Luxury rental starting May 2020 for off-season rental. NOT Available for 2020/2021 Winter Season. Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo comfortably furnished in relaxed decorator style. Updated white kitchen with gleaming granite counters, SS Appliances, eat-in area overlooking sparkling Atlantic Ocean. King Sized bed in Master & Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Flat Screen TVs in both bedrooms & in living room. Serene master bath has soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks. Both bedrooms have spectacular views of Lake Boca, the intracoastal and city light. Private Oceanside balcony, glass railings. The Marbella has been upgraded with Impact windows & sliders, brand new amazing lobby, new fitness facility, pool area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
250 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 250 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 S Ocean Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Golden Palms
373 Northwest 4th Diagonal
Boca Raton, FL 33432
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity