Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available immediately! This cute 2/2 home on a large corner lot has been completely renovated. It has tile floors thruout and a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms have also been completely renovated. Expanded paver patio and extralong driveway. Stay safe during hurricane season with shutters on all windows. ''A'' Boca schools in a great East Boca neighborhood! Move in quickly as soon as tenant is approved by the landlord. Good credit over 650 is required and clean criminal background plus first, last, and security. This one won't last!