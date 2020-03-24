2283 NW 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous, nicely kept 2 bedroom plus office/den with custom cabinetry home is ready for you to rent annually or seasonally. This home is located on the golf course in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. Some of the features include, neutral colors throughout, lots of natural light, dining room open to your living area, updated kitchen , walk in closets in both bedrooms, and a nice outdoor patio with an overhang overlooking the golf course. This furnished home is waiting for you to enjoy the Country Club lifestyle. Do not miss out! $6,000 a month for 120 daysInformation is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. (c) 2020 MLS and FBS. Prepared by Susan Demerer on Wednesday, April 29, 2020