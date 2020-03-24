All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 2283 NW 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
2283 NW 53rd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

2283 NW 53rd Street

2283 Northwest 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Broken Sound
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2283 Northwest 53rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Broken Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous, nicely kept 2 bedroom plus office/den with custom cabinetry home is ready for you to rent annually or seasonally. This home is located on the golf course in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. Some of the features include, neutral colors throughout, lots of natural light, dining room open to your living area, updated kitchen , walk in closets in both bedrooms, and a nice outdoor patio with an overhang overlooking the golf course. This furnished home is waiting for you to enjoy the Country Club lifestyle. Do not miss out! $6,000 a month for 120 daysInformation is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. (c) 2020 MLS and FBS. Prepared by Susan Demerer on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have any available units?
2283 NW 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 2283 NW 53rd Street have?
Some of 2283 NW 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2283 NW 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2283 NW 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 NW 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2283 NW 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2283 NW 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2283 NW 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 2283 NW 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2283 NW 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2283 NW 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2283 NW 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2283 NW 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Arbor Oaks Apartments
9817 Arbor Oaks Ln
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami