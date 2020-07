Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 story villa with a 1 car garage in Estada of Los Paseos. All tile floors, maple cabinets with beautiful black granite. Large great room with sliding doors to a screened porch, which is also accessable from the master bedroom. Excellent schools....Great neighborhood. Gated community across the street from Towne Center Mall. Totally convenient to everything. Showings will begin June 28th - July 5th.