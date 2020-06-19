1505 NW 48th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room

Like New 3/3.5ba 2CarGar Beautifully Furnished Rental in Centra-Gated & Great Location! 3rd Level (850sf) CAN BE EASILY become a private Studio SUITE. End Unit 2600sf Towne on 3 levels Pool-side. 850 sf for entertaining on your 3rd floor which features Kitchenette, Billiards, Bar, Media/GameRoom AND Rooftop SkyDeck for Relaxing & BBQ overlooking Lush Landscaping, Palms and Blue Water! Steps from your door is 41 acre Blue Lake with 2 miles of Trails & a 78 acre Nature Preserve also with Trails! You will Love this Place! Location can't be beat! Just 3mi to Beach, 2 mins to I-95, 3 mins to Fresh Market, 5 mins Publix, Whole Foods, Cinemark Theaters, Boca Town Ctr Mall, FAU, Lynn Univ and MORE! Walk to Restaurants! Just Bring Your Toothbrush & Come see your new home!