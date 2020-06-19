All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:23 PM

1505 NW 48th Lane

1505 Northwest 48th Lane · (561) 900-8650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Northwest 48th Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Blue Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Like New 3/3.5ba 2CarGar Beautifully Furnished Rental in Centra-Gated & Great Location! 3rd Level (850sf) CAN BE EASILY become a private Studio SUITE. End Unit 2600sf Towne on 3 levels Pool-side. 850 sf for entertaining on your 3rd floor which features Kitchenette, Billiards, Bar, Media/GameRoom AND Rooftop SkyDeck for Relaxing & BBQ overlooking Lush Landscaping, Palms and Blue Water! Steps from your door is 41 acre Blue Lake with 2 miles of Trails & a 78 acre Nature Preserve also with Trails! You will Love this Place! Location can't be beat! Just 3mi to Beach, 2 mins to I-95, 3 mins to Fresh Market, 5 mins Publix, Whole Foods, Cinemark Theaters, Boca Town Ctr Mall, FAU, Lynn Univ and MORE! Walk to Restaurants! Just Bring Your Toothbrush & Come see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have any available units?
1505 NW 48th Lane has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1505 NW 48th Lane have?
Some of 1505 NW 48th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 NW 48th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 NW 48th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 NW 48th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1505 NW 48th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1505 NW 48th Lane does offer parking.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 NW 48th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1505 NW 48th Lane has a pool.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1505 NW 48th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 NW 48th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 NW 48th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 NW 48th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
