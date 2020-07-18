148 NW Emerson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3.1 BATH HOME WITH OPEN LAYOUT FOR LEASE IN THE BEAUTIFUL & FRIENDLY EAST BOCA COMMUNITY OF LIBRARY COMMONS.Only 1.5 miles from the beach, & close to Mizner Park, Boca Downtown Library & Tennis Center, Royal Palm Plaza & FAU. Pedestrian & cycling friendly area with many destinations close by. Private community pool. Sprinklers & Lawn Care provided.All neutral colors, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Natural gas stove, water heater & dryer saves on electric bill. Double oven. Bar height island overlooks family room. Three bedrooms around a large loft on 2nd floor, each with its own en suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Lots of closet space. Two car garage. Hurricane impact windows & doors. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. DON'T WAIT, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!