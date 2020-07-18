All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

148 NW Emerson Place

148 Northwest Emerson Place · No Longer Available
Location

148 Northwest Emerson Place, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3.1 BATH HOME WITH OPEN LAYOUT FOR LEASE IN THE BEAUTIFUL & FRIENDLY EAST BOCA COMMUNITY OF LIBRARY COMMONS.Only 1.5 miles from the beach, & close to Mizner Park, Boca Downtown Library & Tennis Center, Royal Palm Plaza & FAU. Pedestrian & cycling friendly area with many destinations close by. Private community pool. Sprinklers & Lawn Care provided.All neutral colors, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Natural gas stove, water heater & dryer saves on electric bill. Double oven. Bar height island overlooks family room. Three bedrooms around a large loft on 2nd floor, each with its own en suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Lots of closet space. Two car garage. Hurricane impact windows & doors. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. DON'T WAIT, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

