Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

1401 S Ocean Boulevard

1401 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 414-5030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Cool Contemporary Furnishings and 3 Flat Screen TV's all barely used. Wood Flooring in Living/Dining and Kitchen and Large Neutral Porcelain Tile in Bedrooms! Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious and soft tone walls, crown molding, an abundance of closet space and new lighting fixtures! Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Unit. Mayfair is a lovely Boutique Building in one of Boca's sought after locations. This Community offers Private Beach Access, On Site Manager, Security Cameras and Doorman, Fitness, and Recreational Room. Fabulous Saline Heated Pool area with new Brick Pavers, Tennis, Barbecues area and only 3 minutes to All the Action, Oceanfront Restaurants, Boardwalk, Fishing Pier, Plazas, Shops and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1401 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1401 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
