1401 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Cool Contemporary Furnishings and 3 Flat Screen TV's all barely used. Wood Flooring in Living/Dining and Kitchen and Large Neutral Porcelain Tile in Bedrooms! Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious and soft tone walls, crown molding, an abundance of closet space and new lighting fixtures! Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Unit. Mayfair is a lovely Boutique Building in one of Boca's sought after locations. This Community offers Private Beach Access, On Site Manager, Security Cameras and Doorman, Fitness, and Recreational Room. Fabulous Saline Heated Pool area with new Brick Pavers, Tennis, Barbecues area and only 3 minutes to All the Action, Oceanfront Restaurants, Boardwalk, Fishing Pier, Plazas, Shops and so much more!!