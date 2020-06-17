1040 Banyan Rd

Amenities

This is a big 1572 square foot, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms + (office), big terrace, condominium unit in East Boca available for an annual lease. The unit features an open kitchen with new granite countertops and bathrooms with new ceramic tiles. The apartment is mere steps away from the beach and the Boca Raton Inlet Park!



The rent includes Water, Waste Removal, and use of all the linens, blankets, pillows; towels; kitchen appliances, cookware, tableware, and glassware; Comcast/Xfinity hi-speed WiFi and cable TV package viewable on widescreen HDTV and Bose surround-sound stereo system in the living room and flat-panel TV in the bedroom. The Unit also has 2 assigned parking spots and has guest parking available on a first-come, first-served basis. YEARLY LEASE!