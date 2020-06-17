All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:01 AM

1040 Banyan Rd

1040 Banyan Road · (917) 564-9193
Location

1040 Banyan Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404C · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
This is a big 1572 square foot, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms + (office), big terrace, condominium unit in East Boca available for an annual lease. The unit features an open kitchen with new granite countertops and bathrooms with new ceramic tiles. The apartment is mere steps away from the beach and the Boca Raton Inlet Park!

The rent includes Water, Waste Removal, and use of all the linens, blankets, pillows; towels; kitchen appliances, cookware, tableware, and glassware; Comcast/Xfinity hi-speed WiFi and cable TV package viewable on widescreen HDTV and Bose surround-sound stereo system in the living room and flat-panel TV in the bedroom. The Unit also has 2 assigned parking spots and has guest parking available on a first-come, first-served basis. YEARLY LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Banyan Rd have any available units?
1040 Banyan Rd has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1040 Banyan Rd have?
Some of 1040 Banyan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Banyan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Banyan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Banyan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Banyan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Banyan Rd does offer parking.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Banyan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Banyan Rd has a pool.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd have accessible units?
No, 1040 Banyan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Banyan Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Banyan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Banyan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
