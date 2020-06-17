All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 1001 E Camino Real.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
1001 E Camino Real
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

1001 E Camino Real

1001 East Camino Real · (904) 705-2711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 East Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5060 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Magnificent ocean views! Enjoy waking up to a beautiful serene sunrise or sipping coffee from the penthouse balcony overlooking views of the inlet and ocean. Just a and short walk across to the one of South Florida's most desirable beaches! This furnished fully renovated elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo boasts elegant details of Italian blue quartz countertop in baths, Jacuzzu tub, Coastal grey honed quartz in the kitchen framing new stainless steel appliances and wood tile floors throughout, spacious custom walk-in closets and sliding glass pocket doors expanding the living room views to the ocean and inlet. Nestled in a prime Boca Raton location close to Mizner Park, the best restaurants and world class shopping. This beauty won't last...call today. Annual rental-no Seasonal rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 E Camino Real have any available units?
1001 E Camino Real has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 E Camino Real have?
Some of 1001 E Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 1001 E Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1001 E Camino Real offer parking?
No, 1001 E Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 1001 E Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 E Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 1001 E Camino Real has a pool.
Does 1001 E Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 1001 E Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 E Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 E Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 E Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1001 E Camino Real?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity