1001 E Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Magnificent ocean views! Enjoy waking up to a beautiful serene sunrise or sipping coffee from the penthouse balcony overlooking views of the inlet and ocean. Just a and short walk across to the one of South Florida's most desirable beaches! This furnished fully renovated elegant 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo boasts elegant details of Italian blue quartz countertop in baths, Jacuzzu tub, Coastal grey honed quartz in the kitchen framing new stainless steel appliances and wood tile floors throughout, spacious custom walk-in closets and sliding glass pocket doors expanding the living room views to the ocean and inlet. Nestled in a prime Boca Raton location close to Mizner Park, the best restaurants and world class shopping. This beauty won't last...call today. Annual rental-no Seasonal rentals