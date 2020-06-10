100 SE 5th Avenue

Amenities

Pristine 2 BR/ 2 BA updated condo with new kitchen, 2nd bathroom, beautiful tile flooring, updated wet bar, master vanity, washer, dryer and more! Very clean, light and bright. Direct access to the garden area and Intracoastal. Convenient to the party rooms, pools, and boat slips just outside your front door! Fantastic amenities at Mizner Court including 2 gyms, 4 outdoor whirlpool spas, covered garage parking, 2 tennis courts, common house boat slip access, billiards room, library, and more! Easy walk to downtown Boca Raton just outside the 24 hour security gate. Convenient to Mizner Park, Boca's gorgeous beaches, Royal Palm shopping plaza, restaurants, and breathtaking promenade along the Intracoastal waterway. Enjoy the finest lifestyle available in the heart of downtown Boca!