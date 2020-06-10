All apartments in Boca Raton
100 SE 5th Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:36 PM

100 SE 5th Avenue

100 Southeast 5th Avenue · (561) 488-0660
Location

100 Southeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Boca Raton Hotel and Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Pristine 2 BR/ 2 BA updated condo with new kitchen, 2nd bathroom, beautiful tile flooring, updated wet bar, master vanity, washer, dryer and more! Very clean, light and bright. Direct access to the garden area and Intracoastal. Convenient to the party rooms, pools, and boat slips just outside your front door! Fantastic amenities at Mizner Court including 2 gyms, 4 outdoor whirlpool spas, covered garage parking, 2 tennis courts, common house boat slip access, billiards room, library, and more! Easy walk to downtown Boca Raton just outside the 24 hour security gate. Convenient to Mizner Park, Boca's gorgeous beaches, Royal Palm shopping plaza, restaurants, and breathtaking promenade along the Intracoastal waterway. Enjoy the finest lifestyle available in the heart of downtown Boca!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have any available units?
100 SE 5th Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 SE 5th Avenue have?
Some of 100 SE 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SE 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 SE 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SE 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 SE 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 SE 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 SE 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 100 SE 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 SE 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 SE 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 SE 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 SE 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
