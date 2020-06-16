All apartments in Boca Raton
1 N Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:55 PM

1 N Ocean Boulevard

1 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 573-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$11,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
24hr concierge
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
THE EXCEPTIONAL ATTRACTS ATTENTION! FULLY FURNISHED/TURNKEY ANNUAL RENTAL NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN . This luxury oceanfront condo captures the ambiance of a seaside boutique European hotel with 24/7 concierge service, front desk, security and a ''walk-to-everything'' lifestyle. Sea breezes, the sounds of the sea and the partial ocean views are yours to enjoy from the comfort of this spacious, and very private 4 BR/3.5 BA condo. With nearly 3,130 sq. ft. this unit is great for entertaining while it has plenty of room for everyone to enjoy personal space for rest and relaxation. 10-foot ceilings throughout, a gracious main living- and dining room area that connects to the a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring a gas stove top,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1 N Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $11,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1 N Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1 N Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1 N Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 N Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1 N Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
