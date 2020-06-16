1 N Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator 24hr concierge ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator

THE EXCEPTIONAL ATTRACTS ATTENTION! FULLY FURNISHED/TURNKEY ANNUAL RENTAL NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN . This luxury oceanfront condo captures the ambiance of a seaside boutique European hotel with 24/7 concierge service, front desk, security and a ''walk-to-everything'' lifestyle. Sea breezes, the sounds of the sea and the partial ocean views are yours to enjoy from the comfort of this spacious, and very private 4 BR/3.5 BA condo. With nearly 3,130 sq. ft. this unit is great for entertaining while it has plenty of room for everyone to enjoy personal space for rest and relaxation. 10-foot ceilings throughout, a gracious main living- and dining room area that connects to the a beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring a gas stove top,