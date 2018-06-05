All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:28 AM

3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap

3640 Yacht Club Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
The Waterways
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. 1 assigned and covered parking spot. This beautiful building features 2 heated pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts, gym, clubroom, 24 hour security, ample guest parking, and more. Nearby new Aventura high school under construction. Close to Aventura Mall and walking distance to Waterways Shoppes. Affordable luxury at its finest! See broker remarks for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have any available units?
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have?
Some of 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap does offer parking.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have a pool?
Yes, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap has a pool.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have accessible units?
No, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity