3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. 1 assigned and covered parking spot. This beautiful building features 2 heated pools, hot tub, sauna, tennis courts, gym, clubroom, 24 hour security, ample guest parking, and more. Nearby new Aventura high school under construction. Close to Aventura Mall and walking distance to Waterways Shoppes. Affordable luxury at its finest! See broker remarks for showing instructions.