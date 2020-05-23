3250 NE 188th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill new construction valet service yoga

Magnificent Unit With Direct Ocean, Intracoastal And City Views! 3 Bedrooms + Maid Room, 4 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bath For Guests, In One Of The Most Luxurious Buildings In Aventura, Designed By Famous Architect Carlos Ott! Boasting A Spacious 2237 SF Plus Vast Terraces With Built-In BBQ, Private Elevator Entry, Breathtaking Floor-To-Ceiling High-Impact Glass Windows, Smart Home Technology, Automated Window Treatments, Top-Of-The-Line Appliances, This Residence Will Be Rented Completely Furnished. Echo’s Amenities Include One Bayfront Infinity-Edge Pool, 4,000 Square Foot Fitness Center With State-Of-The-Art Gym And Yoga Room, Event Room, 24/7 Concierge Services, Valet And Guarded Entrance. MUST SEE!!