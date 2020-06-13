Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL

Finding an apartment in Aventura that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21208 Harbor Way
21208 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***AVAILABLE JULY 15TH***TROPICAL LANDSCAPED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE HOME FEEL, IN GATED HARBOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN AVENTURA -SPACIOUS TILED LIVING RM, FAMILY RM & DINING RM- KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO HIGH CEILING FAMILY RM-GLASS

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
Larger 2/2 split floor plan with all tile floors, open kitchen with bar area, full size washer and dryer, large soaking tub, huge walk in closet and much more. Private patio attached to open yard and green space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3101 N Country Club Dr
3101 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful TOP TO BOTTOM, remodeled unit in the heart of Country Club Dr., in Walking distance to Aventura Mall, and to New Publix Shopping Center. Ceramic floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NE 214 ST
2915 NE 214th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
FURNISHED 1 bdrm unit in 4-plex. Behind Aventura Hospital. Across from Whole Foods, Target & Gulfstream Park. If rented for under a year, realtor commission is 5% of total rental amount. Pets OK with non-refundable $150 pet deposit. Easy move-in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 184th St
3225 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated condo in prestigious Village by the Bay - resort-style waterfront gated community in Aventura. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances. New central A/C unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pet friendly. Gated.
Results within 1 mile of Aventura
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of waterviews. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19452 38 CT
19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,995
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.
City Guide for Aventura, FL

The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aventura, FL

Finding an apartment in Aventura that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

