/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM
285 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
35 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Adventure Town Center
25 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19900 E Country Club Dr
19900 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Beautiful luxurious 3 bedroom/3 bathrooms. Upscale condominium with 5 star amenities. Excellent for families with children. Cable and internet included. Club house, Gym.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21395 Marina Cove Circle
21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
21128 NE 31st Pl
21128 Northeast 31st Place, Aventura, FL
THIS GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA LAKES. 2 STORY, HAS A TRUE 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21382 Marina Cove Cir
21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! I present to you Unit D-19 of Marina Cove, a corner unit with a beautiful entrance.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20441 NE 30 avenue
20441 Northeast 30th Avenue, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & spacious 3 beds/2 baths- Beautiful 24x24 porcelain tile throughout, open kitchen with newer appliances, Large living room area, large dining room area, huge screened in balcony, washer/dryer inside unit. Basic cable and internet included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19555 E Country Club Dr
19555 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Come live in this in charming Tropical Oasis! Located in the heart of Aventura, minutes from the Beach and Aventura mall/Gulfstream Park. This unit is in the prestigious Yacht Club of Aventura, with all the amenities one can ask for.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
4000 Island Blvd
4000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Spectacular breathtaking Intracoastal and Ocean views, apartment totally furnished for annual lease. Plenty of storage room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3025 NE 207th Ter
3025 Northeast 207th Terrace, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
Beautiful 3/2 and half bath. Home has been updated a couple of years ago with Updated appliances, New kitchen with Quartz counter top, New porcelain floors through out the 1st and second floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3690 NE 199th St
3690 Northeast 199th Street, Aventura, FL
Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3370 Hidden Bay Dr
3370 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1870 sqft
MODERN FURNISHED GREAT Condo by decorator, beautiful marble floors, all white furniture, modern, sliding doors can be open and make a big space with the balcony furniture and the living room area. Good for entertaining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20200 W Country Club Dr
20200 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely update 3 bedrooms 2 bath PH unit centrally located in Aventura. Freshly painted, New blinds and blackout in bedrooms. Brand new appliances, new countertops, wooden cabinets. Tiled floors throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3728 NE 208th Ter
3728 Northeast 208th Terrace, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3728 NE 208th Ter in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21375 Marina Cove Cir
21375 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
UNIQUE and Beautiful town house with LOTS of natural light, HUGE front yard GREAT for BBQ, completely REMODELED, ENORMOUS master bedroom his/hers vanities. 4th bedroom and full bath downstairs.
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3520 Magellan Cir
3520 Magellan Circle, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Beautiful modern Townhouse in Mariner Village Gardens in Aventura. One of a kind spacious Corner Unit with natural sunlight that features 3 bedroom and 2.
Similar Pages
Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura 3 BedroomsAventura Accessible ApartmentsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with GarageAventura Apartments with GymAventura Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAventura Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAventura Apartments with ParkingAventura Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL