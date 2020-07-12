140 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
24 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Thunder Alley
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3401 N Country Club Dr
3401 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM FULLY FURNISHED, . BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEW, NICE UPDATED UNIT. THIS CONDO HAS FITNESS CENTER, POOL, BBQ AREA AND ASSIGNED PARKING. INCLUDE CABLE TV AND INTERNET SERVICE IT WONT LAST. EASY TO SHOW. CALL LISTING AGENT.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21212 Harbor Way
21212 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2-story townhouse featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 baths in gated community of Harbor Villages, in prestigious Aventura. Corner unit with extra storage, washer/ dryer inside the unit and one bedroom on first floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
656 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

1 of 97

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3201 NE 183rd St
3201 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic intra-coastal, ocean, and city views of this furnished 2 bed + den and 2 1/2 bath in the heart of Williams Island.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3301 N Country Club Dr
3301 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
HURRY !!! NEW FULL PAINTING IN PROCESS AND NEW CARPET IN THE MODERN 2/2 WITH ONE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A ANOTHER SUITE WITH A FULL BATH IN SIDE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21382 Marina Cove Cir
21382 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
WONDERFUL WATER WAYS OPPORTUNITY! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, CORNER TOWNHOME PRICED TO SELL! DECORATOR DESIGNED WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, NEW APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL WALL COVERINGS, AND PERFECT LAYOUT WITH THREE BEDROOMS UP, AND ONE BEDROOM DOWN.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20953 NE 30th Ct
20953 Northeast 30th Court, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT GEM IN GATED COMMUNITY OF AVENTURA LAKES LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA. TWO-STORY HOME FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS AND A SPLIT GARAGE. THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY LARGE AND IT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Williams Island
1000 W Island Blvd
1000 W Island Blvd, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OVER WILLIAMS ISLAND TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM ONE SIDE AND VIEWS OF THE SUNSET AND MAULE LAKE FROM THE OTHER SIDE OF THIS SPACIOUS FLOW THRU UNIT. 3 BEDRMS/ 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3600 yacht club drive
3600 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
A MUST SEE UNIT, SPECTACULAR panoramic view North to Port Everglades and East to the Ocean. This 3 bedroom (2 bedrooms plus a family room) has Marble floors, a refurbish kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances, and(2) two balconies.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19101 NE 36th Ct
19101 Mystic Pointe Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1321 sqft
Stunning & Sophisticated 2/2 with breathtaking views of the Intracoastal, Ocean & City from this 29th floor remodeled corner unit located in the heart of Aventura.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19999 E Country club dr
19999 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2/2 split floor plan on the yacht club water front, renovated, tile floors and open kitchen. Huge closets, amazing views, large bathrooms. Washer and dryer with laundry closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20379 W Country Club Dr
20379 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 years lease minimum as per association, spectacular 1 bed 1.5 Bath furnished home, large master bedroom, spectacular East View, Turnberry golf course and lakes, tranquil, and relaxing setting from balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
3675 North Country Club Drive
3675 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3675 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. MOST DESIRED LINE IN THE BLDG.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
3625 North Country Club Drive
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
487 sqft
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed.
City Guide for Aventura, FL

The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aventura, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aventura apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

