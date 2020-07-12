140 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with parking
The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s. Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals.
Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well. High-rise condominiums, perhaps. They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people. That's dense by any standard, right? But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so. Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aventura apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.