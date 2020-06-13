Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2940 NE 203rd St
2940 Ives Dairy Road, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1.5 baths ground floor facing the lake with a screened balcony. In the heart of Aventura. One designated parking space convenient right outside your unit. minutes to the Mall and all major highway. walking distance to shoppes and Publix.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20185 E Country Club Dr
20185 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
2470 sqft
Completely renovated 2 story condo. This unit lives more like a home, or townhome. If you're looking for something truly rare and magnificent, this is the unit for you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19667 Turnberry Way Apt 22B
19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1522 sqft
SPACIOUS DIRECT VIEWS TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM THIS NICE UNIT...Large, bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo... Building with Luxury Amenities...On Turnberry's Exclusive Marina...Just Across from Turnberry's World Class PGA Golf Course...

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3029 NE 188th St
3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this high floor 1 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom, Loft style open condo with high ceilings and great view. Best 1 bedroom line with semi-private elevator and open views.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3701 N Country Club Dr
3701 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
2/2 UNIT IN THE 16TH FLOOR IN BUILDING LOCATED IN AVENTURA "THE CITY OF THE EXCELLENCE" WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY WALKING AROUND THE FAMOUS' TURMBERRY GOLF COURSE, NEAR TO BEACHES, PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA MALL, FAMOUS RESTAURANTS, SHOPINGS AND MORE...

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3731 N Country Club Dr
3731 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
NICE, bIG, AND SAFE BUILDING, POOL, GYM, ROOMS ARE FURNITURED, LIVING ROOM HAS SOFA,TV 42'', LOVE SEAT, DINING AREA HAS BIG ROUND GLASS TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
21395 Marina Cove Circle
21395 Marina Cove Circle, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare find in the heart of Aventura! This 4/3 townhouse is located in Harbor Village and has over 2100 square feet. Great open and bright floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and one bath downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3400 NE 192nd St
3400 Northeast 192nd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1361 sqft
AMAZING 2/1,5 CONER UNIT WITH HUGE WRAP AROUND PATIO. CONTEMPORARY REMODELED, HIGH CEILING, BUILD IN WASHER AND DRYER. MOST DESIRABLE LUXURY BUILDING NEAR SUNNY ISELS BAECH, AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS UNIT WITH A PRIVATE HOUSE FEEL.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2000 Island Blvd
2000 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW ! THE BEST DEAL IUN THE ISLANDS... FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED....... 2630 S/FT.....VERY LARGE TWO BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS , SPLIT PLAN, CORNER WRAP RESIDENCE WITH OVER SIZED TERRACES . LOCATED IN AN ULTRA LUX BUILDING AT ONE OF S.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
20301 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
20301 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2/2 apartment in the heart of Aventura, breath taking panoramic views from balcony Golf course, ocean and surrounding skyline, Stainless Steel appliances, building amenities have just been renovated, covered parking, cable TV included by HOA, pool,
City Guide for Aventura, FL

The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aventura, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aventura renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

