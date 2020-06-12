/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
141 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
Adventure Town Center
24 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1177 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
38 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1346 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
11 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1238 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
The Waterways
14 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
656 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.
1 Unit Available
3600 Mystic Pointe Dr
3600 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of Aventura. Walking distance to the Aventura Mall, beaches, and house of worship! Freshly painted, polished, and new furniture throughout the unit. Amazing views to the canal. Friendly community.
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.
1 Unit Available
19667 Turnberry Way Apt 22B
19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1522 sqft
SPACIOUS DIRECT VIEWS TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM THIS NICE UNIT...Large, bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo... Building with Luxury Amenities...On Turnberry's Exclusive Marina...Just Across from Turnberry's World Class PGA Golf Course...
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.
1 Unit Available
20191 E Country Club Dr
20191 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1647 sqft
AMAZING SOUTH EAST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL AND GOLF COURSE! LARGE 2 BD, 2 BTH WITH NEWER KITCHEN & BATHS. GREAT AMENITIES INCLUDING GYM, POOL, TENNIS, CAFE.
1 Unit Available
3375 N Country Club Dr
3375 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3375 N Country Club Dr in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3701 N Country Club Dr
3701 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1092 sqft
2/2 UNIT IN THE 16TH FLOOR IN BUILDING LOCATED IN AVENTURA "THE CITY OF THE EXCELLENCE" WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY WALKING AROUND THE FAMOUS' TURMBERRY GOLF COURSE, NEAR TO BEACHES, PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA MALL, FAMOUS RESTAURANTS, SHOPINGS AND MORE...
1 Unit Available
18151 NE 31st Ct
18151 Northeast 31st Court, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
TOTALLY REMODELED ,BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ,2 BATH , IN HEART OF AVENTURA NEXT TO PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND.CLASSY ,FULL AMENITIES BUILDING WITH ATTENDED SECURITY FRONT DESK AND VALET PARKING FOR YOUR INCONVENIENCE .
1 Unit Available
3731 N Country Club Dr
3731 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
NICE, bIG, AND SAFE BUILDING, POOL, GYM, ROOMS ARE FURNITURED, LIVING ROOM HAS SOFA,TV 42'', LOVE SEAT, DINING AREA HAS BIG ROUND GLASS TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS.
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
1000 E Island Blvd
1000 West Williams Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
ONE OF A KIND CONTEMPORARY UNIT COMPLETELY RECONFIGURED AND RENOVATED BY TOP DESIGNER.
1 Unit Available
3400 NE 192nd St
3400 Northeast 192nd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1361 sqft
AMAZING 2/1,5 CONER UNIT WITH HUGE WRAP AROUND PATIO. CONTEMPORARY REMODELED, HIGH CEILING, BUILD IN WASHER AND DRYER. MOST DESIRABLE LUXURY BUILDING NEAR SUNNY ISELS BAECH, AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS UNIT WITH A PRIVATE HOUSE FEEL.
1 Unit Available
20301 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
20301 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2/2 apartment in the heart of Aventura, breath taking panoramic views from balcony Golf course, ocean and surrounding skyline, Stainless Steel appliances, building amenities have just been renovated, covered parking, cable TV included by HOA, pool,
1 Unit Available
20000 E COUNTRY CLUB DR
20000 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1312 sqft
Beautiful spacious 2/2 corner unit with amazing views overlooking the ocean and part of the golf course.
1 Unit Available
19999 E Country club dr
19999 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
Great 2/2 split floor plan on the yacht club water front, renovated, tile floors and open kitchen. Huge closets, amazing views, large bathrooms. Washer and dryer with laundry closet.
1 Unit Available
2750 NE 183rd St
2750 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Aventura gated complex , walking distance to main shopping mall. A schools zone, very nice big floor plan 2 beds apartment covered parquing space exercise room, tennis court, pool and much more
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
Larger 2/2 split floor plan with all tile floors, open kitchen with bar area, full size washer and dryer, large soaking tub, huge walk in closet and much more. Private patio attached to open yard and green space.
1 Unit Available
3300 NE 191st St
3300 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
AMAZING APARTMENT, GREAT VIEW!!! IS CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL & THE BEACHES. IT IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY THAT HAS 2 HEATED LAGOON POOLS AND JACUZZI.
