3029 NE 188th St

Amenities
Enjoy this high floor 1 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom, Loft style open condo with high ceilings and great view. Best 1 bedroom line with semi-private elevator and open views. Unit has built-out closets, custom window shades, modern open kitchen, has been freshly painted and washer/dryer inside. Assigned Covered Parking. Full-service waterfront building with great amenities including waterfront pool deck, full gym, tennis court, valet, front desk and security.Second Parking Available. Must see unit. Easy to show. Call/text today.