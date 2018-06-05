All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:22 PM

3029 NE 188th St

3029 Northeast 188th Street · (305) 527-5292
Location

3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Thunder Alley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 916 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
valet service
Enjoy this high floor 1 bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom, Loft style open condo with high ceilings and great view. Best 1 bedroom line with semi-private elevator and open views. Unit has built-out closets, custom window shades, modern open kitchen, has been freshly painted and washer/dryer inside. Assigned Covered Parking. Full-service waterfront building with great amenities including waterfront pool deck, full gym, tennis court, valet, front desk and security.Second Parking Available. Must see unit. Easy to show. Call/text today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 NE 188th St have any available units?
3029 NE 188th St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3029 NE 188th St have?
Some of 3029 NE 188th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 NE 188th St currently offering any rent specials?
3029 NE 188th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 NE 188th St pet-friendly?
No, 3029 NE 188th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3029 NE 188th St offer parking?
Yes, 3029 NE 188th St does offer parking.
Does 3029 NE 188th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 NE 188th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 NE 188th St have a pool?
Yes, 3029 NE 188th St has a pool.
Does 3029 NE 188th St have accessible units?
No, 3029 NE 188th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 NE 188th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 NE 188th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 NE 188th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 NE 188th St does not have units with air conditioning.
