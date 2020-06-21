All apartments in Aventura
3025 NE 207th Ter
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:09 PM

3025 NE 207th Ter

3025 Northeast 207th Terrace · (305) 405-0615
Location

3025 Northeast 207th Terrace, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2 and half bath. Home has been updated a couple of years ago with Updated appliances, New kitchen with Quartz counter top, New porcelain floors through out the 1st and second floor. Garage re-decorated where can be converted to a kids' playroom. House is Alarm ready and storm ready with shutters. Closets set with closet cabinetry to store and have extra space. Great schools, Aventura Mall, Publix, A dynamic amount of amenities to offer, Community pool, Game room, Gym, Recreational room, etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have any available units?
3025 NE 207th Ter has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3025 NE 207th Ter have?
Some of 3025 NE 207th Ter's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 NE 207th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3025 NE 207th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 NE 207th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3025 NE 207th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3025 NE 207th Ter does offer parking.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 NE 207th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3025 NE 207th Ter has a pool.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3025 NE 207th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 NE 207th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 NE 207th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 NE 207th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
