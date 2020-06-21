3025 NE 207th Ter

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 and half bath. Home has been updated a couple of years ago with Updated appliances, New kitchen with Quartz counter top, New porcelain floors through out the 1st and second floor. Garage re-decorated where can be converted to a kids' playroom. House is Alarm ready and storm ready with shutters. Closets set with closet cabinetry to store and have extra space. Great schools, Aventura Mall, Publix, A dynamic amount of amenities to offer, Community pool, Game room, Gym, Recreational room, etc..