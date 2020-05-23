All apartments in Aventura
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

2880 NE 203rd St

2880 Ives Dairy Road · (347) 359-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Aventura
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

2880 Ives Dairy Road, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Open and airy 1 bed/1 bath Co-op available in PRIME AVENTURA LOCATION. This sweet place features a serene lakefront view with a double door enclosed terrace. Freshly painted with a vintage touches throughout. The Co-op also includes access to a well maintenance community pool.This property is conveniently located just around the block from the upscale Aventura Mall, and minutes away from Miami's beautiful beaches. Situated near Aventura's top-rated schools, restaurants and shops, this is the perfect place to call home, and an ideal investment for those looking to generate rental income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 NE 203rd St have any available units?
2880 NE 203rd St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2880 NE 203rd St have?
Some of 2880 NE 203rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 NE 203rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2880 NE 203rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 NE 203rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St offer parking?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St have a pool?
Yes, 2880 NE 203rd St has a pool.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St have accessible units?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 NE 203rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2880 NE 203rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
