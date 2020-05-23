2880 NE 203rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Open and airy 1 bed/1 bath Co-op available in PRIME AVENTURA LOCATION. This sweet place features a serene lakefront view with a double door enclosed terrace. Freshly painted with a vintage touches throughout. The Co-op also includes access to a well maintenance community pool.This property is conveniently located just around the block from the upscale Aventura Mall, and minutes away from Miami's beautiful beaches. Situated near Aventura's top-rated schools, restaurants and shops, this is the perfect place to call home, and an ideal investment for those looking to generate rental income.