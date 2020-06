2800 Island Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

FANTASTIC SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL FROM THIS FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN UNIT IN WILLIAMS ISLAND. BRAND NEW GLASS BALCONIES PROVIDE A CLEAR AND UNBOSTRUCTED VIEWS. ITALIAN FURNITURE, MARBLE FLOORS IN LIVING AREA, NEW ITALIAN WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. UPDATED APPLIANCES & KITCHEN, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. A MUST SEE CONTEMPORARY APARTMENT THAT IS EASY TO SHOW. LIVE IN PRESTIGIOUS WILLIAMS ISLAND WITH FULL WORLD CLASS AMENITIES: 16 TENNIS COURTS, 3 RESTAURANTS, STATE OF THE ART SPA, MARINA, WALK/JOG PATH, KIDS PLAYGROUND, COURTESY BUS, WALK TO HOUSES OF WORSHIP AND SO MUCH MORE....