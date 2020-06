21128 NE 31st Pl

Amenities

THIS GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA LAKES. 2 STORY, HAS A TRUE 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHROOMS, FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, THE MASTER SUITE IS VERY LARGE WITH A PRIVATE LAKEFRONT TERRACE AND A ROOM-SIZED CLOSET AND 3 MORE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, GARAGE FOR 2 CARS. MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE BACKYARD PAVED AND FENCED, LEAD TO A PRIVATE PATIO OVERLOOKING THE LAKE WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY RELAXING AND HAVE AN OCCASIONAL WEEKEND BARBECUE. AVENTURA LAKES HAS A 24H SECURITY, COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE GYM, RESORT AMENITIES STYLE AND MUCH MORE, BEST VALUE IN AVENTURA, ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE NEW AVENTURA CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL AND CLOSE TO SEVERAL GREAT SHOPS AND PLACES OF WORSHIP.