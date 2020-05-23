20505 E Country Club Dr

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled corner unit with an open layout featuring a new kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, laminated floors, WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT, redone bathrooms, Direct views to the Turnberry golf course, the Intercoastal waterways/canal, and split bedrooms. Two spacious balconies with north/south views of the water. Plenty of closet/storage space, a breakfast bar, great natural lighting from large windows. The building features 24/7 security at the gate and in the lobby, new glass balconies, Large pool, pool deck, sauna, and jacuzzi, new gym/bbq area, laundry. In the Great location of Aventura. Across the street is the 3-mile walking/bike path. Close to Publix, wholefoods and Aventura Mall. 15 min from the beach.15 min from I-95.