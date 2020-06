Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1100 sqft duplex with garage. Recently remodeled ground level end unit with an outdoor screened in sitting area in the front and Florida room off the back. The bathrooms feature granite counter tops and slate floors. The unit also has hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings in living area, carpet in the bedrooms, great kitchen appliances and laundry. Conveniently located within minutes of major shopping areas, HWY429 & Parks.



(RLNE276489)