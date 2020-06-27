Amenities
820 Stonechapel Ct. Available 07/15/19 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Apopka - Spacious two story home in Apopka featuring a screened-in pool, large fenced backyard, four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, large two car garage, extended driveway, and laundry closet with washer and dryer hook-ups upstairs next to bedrooms. Pool and lawn care included. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Give us a call or email us to schedule a viewing today.
Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and previous landlords
- Credit score of 600 or better for one applicant or cosigner per household
- One pet limit. No aggressive dog breeds. $500 pet deposit.
- $95 application fee per person
Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing
