Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

642 Whitetail Loop Available 04/01/20 Quiet Apopka Neighborhood in Votaw Village - 642 Whitetail Loop. Nice 3/2 with 2 car garage in convenient Apopka location. 1337 heated square feet. Eat-in kitchen & split bedroom plan featuring mini blinds & ceramic tile flooring. Garden tub with shower in the master bath. Central air & heat & ceiling fan. All appliances are electric. Room measurements are approximate. Owner prefers no pets. Available April 1, 2020. Won't last. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



No Pets Allowed



