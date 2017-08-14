All apartments in Apopka
642 Whitetail Loop

642 Whitetail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

642 Whitetail Loop, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
642 Whitetail Loop Available 04/01/20 Quiet Apopka Neighborhood in Votaw Village - 642 Whitetail Loop. Nice 3/2 with 2 car garage in convenient Apopka location. 1337 heated square feet. Eat-in kitchen & split bedroom plan featuring mini blinds & ceramic tile flooring. Garden tub with shower in the master bath. Central air & heat & ceiling fan. All appliances are electric. Room measurements are approximate. Owner prefers no pets. Available April 1, 2020. Won't last. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4425865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Whitetail Loop have any available units?
642 Whitetail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Whitetail Loop have?
Some of 642 Whitetail Loop's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Whitetail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
642 Whitetail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Whitetail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 642 Whitetail Loop is not pet friendly.
Does 642 Whitetail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 642 Whitetail Loop offers parking.
Does 642 Whitetail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Whitetail Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Whitetail Loop have a pool?
No, 642 Whitetail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 642 Whitetail Loop have accessible units?
No, 642 Whitetail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Whitetail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Whitetail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
