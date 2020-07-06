598 ERROL PARKWAY

Amenities

This outstanding home is located within the Errol Estates Community and offers over 3000 square foot of gorgeous living space. Entrance of home features a brick paver driveway, side entry attached two car garage, covered front porch and entry. Interior of the home offers a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in area that opens out into the family room. Separate formal living room and dining room. Master suite offers an en-suite bathroom with garden bath, separate shower stall, and double sink vanity. Additional bedrooms are spacious and share a hall guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. Inside laundry with washer and dryer present for tenant convenience. Backyard is generous with rear covered porch, trees, shrubs, and PVC privacy fence. Community is located nearby to schools, shopping, and restaurants in the Apopka area as well as having good access to expressways and main roadways. Washer and dryer are present as a convenience appliance. This property is in a pre-foreclosure status.