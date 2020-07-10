Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

566 Forsyth Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Apopka near highways ... - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings. Community pool within walking distance. Appliances and lawn care included. Minutes from highways.Please call W. Psychoyos at RPM South Orlando for a viewing ... 845-416-8710.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1625.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1625.00



(RLNE4084960)