Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Apopka, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.