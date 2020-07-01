2593 Ponkan Summit Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

Spacious 6/4 Single Family Home in Wekiva Run - Spacious 6/4 Single Family home located in the gated community of Wekiva Run. Available Now! This spacious home features a formal living area, formal dining area, separate family room and eating area. The upgraded kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. There is a large screen enclosed patio. Confortable mixture of carpet and tile flooring throughout. The master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs is a large guest suite. Washer and dryer hookups and inside utility room. 2 car garage. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5307099)