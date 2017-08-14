2427 Sage Creek Place

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. FABULOUS!! LOVE THIS HOME! Premium Phase 1 of Arbor Ridge! Stunning trees lined streets and a wonderful community pool & park! Designated to "A" RATED and highly desired Wolf Lake Schools! PRACTICALLY NEW! IMMACULATE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 FULL baths and 3 CAR SIDE ENTRY GARAGE ON A HALF ACRE IN A CUL-DE-SAC!! Nearly 2800 sq ft of GORGEOUS living on a park-like setting! ELEVATION "C" HUGE STRUCTURAL UPGRADE COVERED FRONT PORCH! NEW ROOF 2018! The wood look HAND SCRAPED composite flooring installed 2017 is water and scratch resistant so you can live life without worries! What a genius floorplan! Split bedrooms, huge flex space for formal living or use as flex for a pool table! So many architectural details flow seamlessly in this open layout, GOURMET Kitchen, BUILT IN STAINLESS WALL OVENS, AMAZING AMOUNT OF GRANITE COUNTER SPACE AND REAL WOOD CABINETRY overlooks the family room and offers spectacular high views of this 1/2 acre park setting! Both the interior and exterior painted in 2018, Granite throughout 2018!! HAVE AN RV? NO PROBLEM, BUILT IN POWER FOR RV CHARGING! Apopka is an amazing location offering quality of life yet convenient to shopping, dining, Disney World, Orlando, Winter Garden without the heavy traffic! Apopka is home to many great STATE PARKS, 180 acre Northwest family sports park. MINUTES TO NEW WEKIVA PARKWAY, 414, 429. This home is pretty inside and out! Call your realtor asap to make 2427 Sage Creek your new home sweet home!



