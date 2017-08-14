All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 2410 PICKFORD CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
2410 PICKFORD CIR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

2410 PICKFORD CIR

2410 Pickford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2410 Pickford Circle, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4/3 is is very spacious at just over 2800 sq ft. The kitchen is upgrade with 42" cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors in the office and all living areas except for hardwood floors in the living room. Bedrooms and dining room have laminate hardwood floors. Master bedroom is oversized and has a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a garden tub and stand-up shower. Large screened in porch and three car garage with remote and opener. Located minutes from 429 toll road, 414, and 441. Close to local shopping, dining, and only 15 minutes from Winter Garden Village.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have any available units?
2410 PICKFORD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have?
Some of 2410 PICKFORD CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 PICKFORD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2410 PICKFORD CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 PICKFORD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2410 PICKFORD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2410 PICKFORD CIR does offer parking.
Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 PICKFORD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have a pool?
No, 2410 PICKFORD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have accessible units?
No, 2410 PICKFORD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 PICKFORD CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 PICKFORD CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College