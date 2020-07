Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute Home!!! Everything has been renovated! Home has been freshly painted inside and out. This is a really cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage with garage door opener. Yard is completely fenced in for added privacy. Call for appointment today as this one won't last long as it also has a great location. Close to shopping, 414, 436, and 441 so get just about any where in Central Florida quickly. But the home is in a very quite neighborhood.