All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:14 PM

1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE

1949 Sunset Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1949 Sunset Palm Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This townhome is very spacious at just over 1800 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Galley style kitchen downstairs, as well as the living room and half bathrooms. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are ample size and have good size closets for lots of storage. Small screened porch out back of the unit and 1 car garage with remote and opener. Wekiva Park is a quiet community located close to 429 Toll road and 441.

*small pets considered

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have any available units?
1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College