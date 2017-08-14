1949 SUNSET PALM DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

This townhome is very spacious at just over 1800 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Galley style kitchen downstairs, as well as the living room and half bathrooms. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are ample size and have good size closets for lots of storage. Small screened porch out back of the unit and 1 car garage with remote and opener. Wekiva Park is a quiet community located close to 429 Toll road and 441.



*small pets considered



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



Specialized Property Management