1866 NEEDHAM ROAD

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Pets are welcome. Look no further...this beautifully updated home with oasis style pool and spa is looking for a family. The two story floor plan offers a formal living room and dining room combo, separate family room, and downstairs master bedroom with a gorgeous upgraded master bathroom. The kitchen has been fully updated with granite countertops and backsplash, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The home also has wood flooring throughout and no carpet! Enjoy this quiet neighborhood conveniently located close to the 429 Expressway, shopping, and restaurants. Pool and Lawn services are included in the lease.