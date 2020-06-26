All apartments in Apopka
1866 NEEDHAM ROAD

1866 Needham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Needham Road, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pets are welcome. Look no further...this beautifully updated home with oasis style pool and spa is looking for a family. The two story floor plan offers a formal living room and dining room combo, separate family room, and downstairs master bedroom with a gorgeous upgraded master bathroom. The kitchen has been fully updated with granite countertops and backsplash, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The home also has wood flooring throughout and no carpet! Enjoy this quiet neighborhood conveniently located close to the 429 Expressway, shopping, and restaurants. Pool and Lawn services are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have any available units?
1866 NEEDHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have?
Some of 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1866 NEEDHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD offers parking.
Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD has a pool.
Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 NEEDHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
