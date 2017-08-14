1741 W Marshall Lake Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel extra storage

Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka only minutes from shopping, Universal, Disney, & major roadways (SR 429)!! - Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka only minutes from shopping, Universal, Disney, & major roadways (SR 429). Features include a spacious floorplan, laminate wood floors throughout the living space, tile floors in the kitchen & wet areas, fenced backyard, screen enclosed rear porch, & an attached 2 car garage. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counters, solid wood cabinets, & stainless appliances. The home also includes a shed in the backyard that can be used for additional storage. MUST SEE!!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4417477)