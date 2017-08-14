All apartments in Apopka
1741 W Marshall Lake Dr

1741 W Marshall Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 W Marshall Lake Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Lake Doe Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka only minutes from shopping, Universal, Disney, & major roadways (SR 429)!! - Very well maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka only minutes from shopping, Universal, Disney, & major roadways (SR 429). Features include a spacious floorplan, laminate wood floors throughout the living space, tile floors in the kitchen & wet areas, fenced backyard, screen enclosed rear porch, & an attached 2 car garage. The fully equipped kitchen features granite counters, solid wood cabinets, & stainless appliances. The home also includes a shed in the backyard that can be used for additional storage. MUST SEE!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4417477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have any available units?
1741 W Marshall Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have?
Some of 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1741 W Marshall Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 W Marshall Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
