1524 Kintla Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

1524 Kintla Road

1524 Kintla Road · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Kintla Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2-Story home is loaded with space and is situated in the quiet community of Apopka, but only minutes from the 429 with access to all of Central Florida! This 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom home features huge vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light that opens to a Family Room with a gorgeous fireplace and engineered wood floors and an updated Kitchen equipped with granite countertops and all stainless appliances. The French doors lead to lovely extended lanai with a private yard. This home also features a downstairs Master Bedroom .

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Kintla Road have any available units?
1524 Kintla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Kintla Road have?
Some of 1524 Kintla Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Kintla Road currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Kintla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Kintla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Kintla Road is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Kintla Road offer parking?
No, 1524 Kintla Road does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Kintla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Kintla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Kintla Road have a pool?
No, 1524 Kintla Road does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Kintla Road have accessible units?
No, 1524 Kintla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Kintla Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Kintla Road does not have units with dishwashers.

