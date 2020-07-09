All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

1500 Crawford Drive

1500 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Crawford Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ed0b20029 ----
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Apopka! Open Floor plan with large great room, dining room and large kitchen with granite counters and a nice breakfast nook. Split bedroom plan with large master bedroom and bathroom. Screened in patio area nice for entertaining. Fenced yard. Two-car garage with opener. Laundry hook-ups. Please call 407-499-8090 and enter 1 and the house number to schedule to see this home. Property is ready now for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Crawford Drive have any available units?
1500 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 1500 Crawford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Crawford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Crawford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1500 Crawford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Crawford Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Crawford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Crawford Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Crawford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Crawford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

