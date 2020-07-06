1427 OAK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Errol Estates! This jewel is a Remodeled 2/2 single story townhouse with attached garage on a quiet street. Kitchen has newer solid wood cabinets with granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances.Both bathrooms have been updated with New vanities.Tile in the wet areas & wood laminate in Living areas & Bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. The Great room has vaulted ceilings for a spacious feel & the floor plan is open with natural light. Newer Washer /Dryer included. HVAC is newer.Private entrance & enclosed porch in the back tile floor & with windows.Welcome Home.