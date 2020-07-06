All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1427 OAK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1427 OAK PLACE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

1427 OAK PLACE

1427 Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1427 Oak Place, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Errol Estates! This jewel is a Remodeled 2/2 single story townhouse with attached garage on a quiet street. Kitchen has newer solid wood cabinets with granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances.Both bathrooms have been updated with New vanities.Tile in the wet areas & wood laminate in Living areas & Bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. The Great room has vaulted ceilings for a spacious feel & the floor plan is open with natural light. Newer Washer /Dryer included. HVAC is newer.Private entrance & enclosed porch in the back tile floor & with windows.Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 OAK PLACE have any available units?
1427 OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 OAK PLACE have?
Some of 1427 OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1427 OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1427 OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1427 OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1427 OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 1427 OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 1427 OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1427 OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1427 OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with BalconyApopka Apartments with Gym
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College