1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd. This well-kept home features tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks the living room and has lots of cabinetry space, a closet pantry, and a full set of appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and garbage disposal. The spacious living room is tiled and has a view into the kitchen. The large master bedroom has access to a private, oversized and screened-in porch, which leads to the fenced-in backyard. The master bath features a garden tub and a stand in shower. The guest bedrooms are well sized and have easy access to the guest bathroom. This home offers an extra-long driveway with a 2-car garage, and includes a full sized washer and dryer.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



