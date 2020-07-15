All apartments in Apopka
1219 Acorn Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1219 Acorn Circle

1219 Acorn Circle · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1219 Acorn Circle, Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 Acorn Circle · Avail. Jul 21

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1219 Acorn Circle Available 07/21/20 Spacious and Well-Kept 4BR/2BA Home Off Apopka Blvd! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home has 1,385 square feet and is located in beautiful Apopka, off Apopka Blvd. This well-kept home features tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks the living room and has lots of cabinetry space, a closet pantry, and a full set of appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and garbage disposal. The spacious living room is tiled and has a view into the kitchen. The large master bedroom has access to a private, oversized and screened-in porch, which leads to the fenced-in backyard. The master bath features a garden tub and a stand in shower. The guest bedrooms are well sized and have easy access to the guest bathroom. This home offers an extra-long driveway with a 2-car garage, and includes a full sized washer and dryer.

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5896537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Acorn Circle have any available units?
1219 Acorn Circle has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Acorn Circle have?
Some of 1219 Acorn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Acorn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Acorn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Acorn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Acorn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Acorn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Acorn Circle offers parking.
Does 1219 Acorn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Acorn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Acorn Circle have a pool?
No, 1219 Acorn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Acorn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1219 Acorn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Acorn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Acorn Circle has units with dishwashers.
