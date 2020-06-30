1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a beautifully landscaped yard with a charming pathway to the door, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar window into the living room, updated appliances, and all-bright cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!