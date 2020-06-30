All apartments in Apopka
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE

1062 Sheeler Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a beautifully landscaped yard with a charming pathway to the door, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with easy access to updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar window into the living room, updated appliances, and all-bright cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 SHEELER HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

