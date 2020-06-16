All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 SEBURN ROAD

1041 Seburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Seburn Road, Apopka, FL 32703
Emerson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This beautiful house offer great space indoors and outdoors. Cozy eat in Kitchen that opens to the Family Room. Granite counter tops and luxury CAFE-EXPRESSO design cabinets. Master bedroom is Downstairs and in the Master Bath has an inviting Roman Tub and luxury all around, separate shower and dual sinks. All stainless steel appliances. All windows coverings are 2" faux wood. Ceiling fans installed.

Front and rear covered porch, AND A BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED LOT! Community has a Clubhouse which includes a theater room, playground, and junior Olympic pool. Commute to downtown Orlando, Winter Garden, or Altamonte Springs quickly via SR 414 or SR 429. Brand new Florida Hospital will be in close proximity (coming soon). Make an appointment to view this home before it's gone. Ready to move by Jan 1st/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have any available units?
1041 SEBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have?
Some of 1041 SEBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 SEBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1041 SEBURN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 SEBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1041 SEBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1041 SEBURN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 SEBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1041 SEBURN ROAD has a pool.
Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1041 SEBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 SEBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 SEBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
