1041 SEBURN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

This beautiful house offer great space indoors and outdoors. Cozy eat in Kitchen that opens to the Family Room. Granite counter tops and luxury CAFE-EXPRESSO design cabinets. Master bedroom is Downstairs and in the Master Bath has an inviting Roman Tub and luxury all around, separate shower and dual sinks. All stainless steel appliances. All windows coverings are 2" faux wood. Ceiling fans installed.



Front and rear covered porch, AND A BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED LOT! Community has a Clubhouse which includes a theater room, playground, and junior Olympic pool. Commute to downtown Orlando, Winter Garden, or Altamonte Springs quickly via SR 414 or SR 429. Brand new Florida Hospital will be in close proximity (coming soon). Make an appointment to view this home before it's gone. Ready to move by Jan 1st/2019.