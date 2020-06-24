Amenities

1040 Windy Way Available 03/22/19 Apopka - Single Family Home w/Fenced Yard - AVAILABLE MARCH 22nd! An open and naturally lit 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Apopka. It has a split bedroom floor plan, an eat in kitchen, linen closet, coat closet, family room with volume ceilings and an inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups and utility sink. An enclosed Florida room with carpet, screened windows and a ceiling fan and leads to a fenced in yard for your enjoyment. 2 car garage with remotes.



FEATURES:

All appliances except Microwave

Eat in Space in Kitchen

Vaulted Ceiling with fans

Open Floor Plan

Carpet and Ceramic Tile Flooring

Enclosed Lanai

Fenced backyard

2 car garage with opener and remotes

Washer and Dryer hookups



SCHOOLS:

Lakeville Elementary

Piedmont Lakes Middle

Wekiva High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



