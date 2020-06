Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Come and enjoy this home, with a spacious family room, open kitchen.with breakfast counter,

there is a bedroom on the first floor all other bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus room.

Home has a pool and Jacuzzi, great for entertaining. The home is located in the heart of

Apopka. Easy access to the SR 429, SR 436 and SR 441.

Owner will pay for pool service. Resident will be responsible for landscaping, weeding and hedging.