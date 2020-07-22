All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 103 Royal Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
103 Royal Crest Court
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

103 Royal Crest Court

103 Royal Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

103 Royal Crest Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
3/2.5 Townhome In Wekiva Park Townhomes - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Wekiva Park Townhomes. Two-story unit with all bedrooms on second floor. Open floor plan with combined living and dining areas. Nicely appointed kitchen featuring solid surface countertops and a breakfast bar. Single-car garage, laundry closet, and back porch with storage closet. Community amenities include walking paths and childrens playground. Total square footage is 2,171, and air conditioned square footage is 1,806.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5188139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Royal Crest Court have any available units?
103 Royal Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Royal Crest Court have?
Some of 103 Royal Crest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Royal Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Royal Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Royal Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Royal Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 103 Royal Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 Royal Crest Court offers parking.
Does 103 Royal Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Royal Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Royal Crest Court have a pool?
No, 103 Royal Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Royal Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Royal Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Royal Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Royal Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsApopka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College