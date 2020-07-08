All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
894 LITTLE BEND ROAD
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

894 LITTLE BEND ROAD

894 Little Bend Road · No Longer Available
Altamonte Springs
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

894 Little Bend Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with SUNROOM and 2 car garage! This beautiful home is conveniently located in Altamonte Springs in close proximity to major highways, restaurants, shopping and more. This open and bright floor plan has a ton of windows which allows plenty of natural light into the home. The entire interior of the home was renovated a few years and is clean and crisp. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Home will be ready for move in July 1st. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have any available units?
894 LITTLE BEND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have?
Some of 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
894 LITTLE BEND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD offers parking.
Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have a pool?
No, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 LITTLE BEND ROAD has units with dishwashers.

