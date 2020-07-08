894 LITTLE BEND ROAD

Amenities
RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with SUNROOM and 2 car garage! This beautiful home is conveniently located in Altamonte Springs in close proximity to major highways, restaurants, shopping and more. This open and bright floor plan has a ton of windows which allows plenty of natural light into the home. The entire interior of the home was renovated a few years and is clean and crisp. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Home will be ready for move in July 1st. Schedule your showing today!