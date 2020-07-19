All apartments in Altamonte Springs
875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204

875 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

875 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
trash valet
Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - 3 bedroom on 2nd floor !! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor three bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Soothing courtyard views. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. This spacious home has two living room areas - make one a play zone, or a den, or a computer area! Master Suite enjoys a large walk-in closet and garden tub. Split plan. Galley style kitchen features range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with lots of cabinets and counter space. The separate laundry room has full-sized washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Ceramic wood-look tile throughout. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas, and much more!

Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included! Complimentary internet and tv available.

COA approval required. The credit score must be 600 or better.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable pet fee.

$1350.00 Monthly Rent
$1350.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE5912737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have any available units?
875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have?
Some of 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
