875 Grand Regency Point Unit 204

Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - 3 bedroom on 2nd floor !! - Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large 2nd floor three bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Soothing courtyard views. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and Downtown Orlando. This spacious home has two living room areas - make one a play zone, or a den, or a computer area! Master Suite enjoys a large walk-in closet and garden tub. Split plan. Galley style kitchen features range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal with lots of cabinets and counter space. The separate laundry room has full-sized washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms easily accommodate a queen or two twin beds. Ceramic wood-look tile throughout. Community features a sparkling pool, tot lot, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, jacuzzi, pet walk areas, and much more!



Water, sewer, valet trash, and pest control are included! Complimentary internet and tv available.



COA approval required. The credit score must be 600 or better.

To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable pet fee.



$1350.00 Monthly Rent

$1350.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 & over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



