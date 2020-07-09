Amenities
839 Turnbull Avenue Available 01/01/20 3/1 Home In Altamonte Springs - 3-bedroom, 1-bath home next to Turnbull Park in Altamonte Springs is 1,045 total square feet, with 1,171 square feet under air. It has tiled floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen with glass-top range, separate dining room, short garage for storage or small vehicle, ceiling fans throughout, brand new A/C system, and a fenced backyard on a large lot.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
(RLNE5391498)