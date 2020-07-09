All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 839 Turnbull Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
839 Turnbull Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

839 Turnbull Avenue

839 Turnbull Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

839 Turnbull Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
839 Turnbull Avenue Available 01/01/20 3/1 Home In Altamonte Springs - 3-bedroom, 1-bath home next to Turnbull Park in Altamonte Springs is 1,045 total square feet, with 1,171 square feet under air. It has tiled floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen with glass-top range, separate dining room, short garage for storage or small vehicle, ceiling fans throughout, brand new A/C system, and a fenced backyard on a large lot.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5391498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Turnbull Avenue have any available units?
839 Turnbull Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Turnbull Avenue have?
Some of 839 Turnbull Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Turnbull Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
839 Turnbull Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Turnbull Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 839 Turnbull Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 839 Turnbull Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 839 Turnbull Avenue offers parking.
Does 839 Turnbull Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Turnbull Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Turnbull Avenue have a pool?
No, 839 Turnbull Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 839 Turnbull Avenue have accessible units?
No, 839 Turnbull Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Turnbull Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Turnbull Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus